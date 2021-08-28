Raipur, Aug 28 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 10,04,379 on Saturday with the addition of 19 cases, while the toll remained unchanged at 13,555 for the fourth consecutive day, a health official said.

The recovery count touched 9,90,314 after 15 people were discharged from hospitals and 39 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 510 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district reported two new infections, taking the caseload to 1,57,866, including 3,139 deaths. Jashpur recorded five new cases while Gariyaband and Bilaspur had two cases each. With 21,878 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,23,07,419," the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive 10,04,379, new cases 19, death toll 13,555, recovered 9,90,314, active cases 510, tests today 21,878, total tests 1,23,07,419.

