Raipur, Jan 10 (PTI) With 661 COVID-19 cases and six deaths reported on Sunday, Chhattisgarh's caseload rose to 2,89,231 and toll to 3,490, a health official said.

The number of people who have recovered reached 2,76,774 after 90 people were discharged from hospitals and 542 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 8,967 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district reported 123 new cases, taking its total count to 54,355, including 739 deaths. Durg recorded 114 new cases, Bilaspur 57 and Rajnandgaon 39. Of the six deaths recorded during the day, three took place on Sunday, two on Saturday and one earlier," the official informed.

With 18,860 samples tested on Sunday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 37,72,967, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,89,231, New cases 661, Deaths 3,490, Recovered 2,76,774, Active cases 8,967, tests today 18,860, total tests 37,72,967.

