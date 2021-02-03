Jashpur, Feb 3 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by nine persons, including two minors, in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The police have nabbed three of the accused, including the two minor boys, while others are on the run, an official said.

The incident occurred in Pathalgaon police station area on Tuesday evening when the girl was returning home from school with a male friend, the official said.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim, a group of nine men waylaid the duo at Chhindbahri forest and thrashed them.

The accused then forced the girl's friend to leave, he said, adding that they dragged the girl to an isolated spot and raped her by taking turns, before fleeing.

Of the nine accused, three have been detained, he added.

