Raipur, Jul 26 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government on Sunday put off entrance exams for admission to various professional courses, including engineering and pharmacy, for the academic session 2020-21 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

An order issued by the state's Skill Development and Technical Education department said admission in these courses will be done based on marks obtained in the previous academic qualification, an official said.

Also Read | Actor Sonu Sood Provides Tractor to Two Girls Seen Manually Ploughing Farm in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 26, 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, entrance examinations, Pre-Engineering Test (PET), Pre-Pharmacy Test (PPhT), Pre Polytechnic Test (PPT) and Pre-Masters of Computer Application (PMCA) will not be held for the academic session 2020-21, the order said.

Admission in technical courses, mainly Bachelor of Engineering (BE), Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharma)/Diploma in Pharmacy, Diploma in Engineering and Master of Computer Application (MCA) will be based on the marks obtained in the previous educational qualifications, it said.

Also Read | Congress to Stage Protest Outside All Raj Bhavans in the Country, Except in Rajasthan, Says State PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasara.

Students of other states, who are admitted in BE and MCA courses in Chhattisgarh, on the basis of their performance in the JEE Mains and NIMCET examinations conducted by National Testing Agency, would also be given admission on the basis of the marks obtained in previous educational qualification, the official said.

The exact criteria for admission in these courses will be issued by the state Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), the official said, adding that the admission process will be conducted through online counseling.

As on Saturday, Chhattisgarh had 7,087 COVID-19 cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)