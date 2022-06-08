Sonbhadra (UP), Jun 8 (PTI) A chaat seller was killed allegedly following a dispute with a customer over Rs 10 bill at Doria turn under Raipur police station area here, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Amarendra Prasad Singh said that Avinash Gupta (16), a resident of Doria village, who used to sell chaat-kulfi died after being attacked by a youth belonging to the same village on Tuesday.

Also Read | Maharashtra MLC Elections 2022: Shiv Sena, Congress, BJP Announce Candidates for Upcoming Biennial Elections to State Legislative Council.

Dinesh had eaten chaat from Avinash's shop worth Rs 10 and said that he would settle it later. After some time, he returned with another person and asked for more chaat, which the seller refused, asking him to clear the bill first, leading to a dispute between the two, he said.

Returning back to their village, they again had an argument which escalated further and in a fit of rage, Dinesh struck Avinash on his head with an iron object, injuring him seriously, he said.

Also Read | Telangana: 'Guilty Will Not Be Spared in Hyderabad Gang-Rape Case', Says State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali.

The family took him to the nearby hospital but he died on the way.

A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested by the police, the SP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)