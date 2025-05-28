New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) A Chair of Excellence on Indian Strategic Culture has been established at Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, India's premier tri-services institute, officials said on Wednesday.

The Headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) announced this in a post on X.

"A Chair of Excellence on Indian Strategic Culture has been established at #DSSC_Wellington, with Prof Amitabh Mattoo, Dean, School of International Studies, JNU, appointed as the Chair Professor. This initiative marks a key step in empowering #IndianArmedForces Training Institutes with domain specialisation," it said.

"Guidance from the Chair will enrich faculty and participants with deeper insights into Indian Strategic Culture, aligning with DSSC's mandate of developing well-rounded #FutureStrategicLeaders. #StrategicCulture #ProfessionalMilitaryEducation @DefenceMinIndia @SethSanjayMP @MIB_India @amitabhmattoo @SpokespersonMoD," the post said.

Established in 1948, the DSSC is a premier tri-services institute with a mandate to train and hone skills of selected middle-level officers of the armed forces of India and friendly countries.

Since its inception, the college has trained a large number of international officers, besides thousands of Indian officers who have passed through its portals.

