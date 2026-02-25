By Himank Tripathi

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): I never understood the idea of wearing a smart ring. You don't get any notifications and can't make or receive calls or messages; instead, the ring works silently tracking your sleep, exercises, and other metrics.

However, it all changed when I started using the Gabit smart ring. Priced at INR 13,775, this ring changed the way I think about the category. After using it extensively and ruggedly, here's my take to help you decide if you need one.

Choosing the right size:

This is the first step where I had to select the right fit for my preferred finger. Selecting the right size is a simple two-step process to ensure long-term comfort and data accuracy. Once you place an order, you'll be shipped a sizing kit at no extra cost containing multiple plastic sample rings ranging from size 6 to 13. You need to try the best-fit ring for a day, as your finger size can fluctuate due to temperature, physical activity, or the time of day. While the index finger is the preferred choice for the most accurate sensor readings, the ring can also be worn on any finger you prefer. Once you find a size that feels secure, you scan the QR code in the kit to log your choice, after which the actual titanium ring is dispatched.

Design and Build Quality:

The ring features a dual-layer construction with a durable Titanium outer shell and a medical-grade, non-allergenic transparent resin inner lining. It is remarkably lightweight, weighing between 3.1g and 3.9g (depending on size). It measures 8mm in width and 2.7mm in thickness. It is available in multiple finishes, including Matte Black, Matte Silver, Rose Gold, Gold, and Graphite Black. I picked the matte silver version.

It carries a 5ATM water-resistance rating (up to 50 meters), making it safe for swimming, showering, and hand washing. However, I noticed that the matte finishes are prone to visible scratches if used during heavy weightlifting or against rough surfaces. I had no option but to order the skin rings available for INR 350, which I think is a bit overpriced; so, opt for a bulk or combo deal for discounts. You can also buy an additional charger for INR 500, which is quite affordable.

Health and Fitness Tracking:

The ring utilizes a PPG sensor, skin temperature sensor, and a 3D accelerometer to monitor your health. You get a detailed analysis of sleep stages (Light, Deep, REM, Awake), providing a consolidated sleep score and recovery insights. I find this most appealing, as it encouraged me to opt for a lifestyle that helps me have a good and consistent sleep every day. It also continuously tracks your heart rate, Resting Heart Rate (RHR), and Heart Rate Variability (HRV).

The Gabit smart ring also tracks blood oxygen (SpO2) and skin temperature variations for early detection of health changes. Further, the ring measures step counts, active calories, and overall activity scores. It also tracks VO2 Max to assess cardiovascular performance and includes a stress monitor that tracks patterns throughout the day. All these features offer you accurate and consistent results.

The Gabit App Experience:

Unlike many trackers that only show data, the Gabit app integrates nutrition logging (food tracking), skincare, and community features. It also supports automatic workout detection where it seamlessly managed to track my long walks and other exercises. I have to manually select the workout once it's detected by the ring. I find the app data-rich and easy to navigate, though some UI elements (like food logging buttons) can feel small. It requires Wi-Fi/network, location, and Bluetooth access to check your details.

Additional Nuggets:

The Gabit smart ring comes with a dedicated charging case. It's a clamshell-style case that connects via USB-C. The battery life of the ring is commendable; in real-world usage, I get more than a week of battery life. This, of course, comes down to 5 to 6 days with regular workout tracking. A full charge takes approximately 120 minutes.

Mind you, while charging, the charging case shows a tiny blue light and inside, the ring flickers with green light. When the green light stops, it means the ring is fully charged. I have to time the charging or keep checking the charging by opening the case, as the blue light on the case will continue to glow as long as it's powered. Further, avoid over-charging the ring as that might affect the life of the battery.

The light from the sensor of this ring is a bit annoying, especially during the night when I am trying to sleep. It glows quite bright, which is quite distracting at a time when I don't want any light. However, it's comfortable enough to wear during sleep, where smartwatches often fail. Last but not least, there is no 'find my ring' feature if misplaced.

In The End:

The Gabit smart ring helped me understand the value of owning a good smart ring. It does help you track your sleep, workout, and stress in the best way possible. It's stylish, easy to wear, and finally, I can wear my analog watches as I don't need to rely on bulky smartwatches to track what really matters- my sleep and overall healthy life. The Titanium build is solid, and if you have INR 13,775 to spend on tracking your sleep, food intake, and other relevant activities, then you can look at the Gabit smart ring for sure. It's offering many of the same core features as premium competitors at a much lower cost.

My Rating: 4/5

(Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, auto and lifestyle. Views shared here are personal.) (ANI)

