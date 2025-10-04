New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Delhi police on Saturday filed replies on two applications moved by Chaitanyanand Saraswati. He has sought a direction, a direction to provide him Sanyasi food, Sanyasi Garb, Spectacles, medicines and books. He has also sought a direction for the supply of seizure memo of the Delhi police.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Pallavi Tyagi has listed the matter for hearing on October 8. The court also said that the interim order regarding the Sanyasi food and medicines shall continue till the next date.

Patiala house court on Friday remanded Chaitanyanand to 14 days' judicial custody in a molestation case. Chaitanyanand Saraswati was brought to court after the expiry of 5 days of police custody in a molestation case. It is alleged that he molested 17 girls in an educational institute in Vasant Kunj area.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Animesh Kumar had remanded Chaitanyanand Saraswati alias Parthasarthy in judicial custody till October 17.

Senior advocate Ajay Burman, alongwith advocate Manish Gandhi, appeared for Chaitanyanand Saraswati.

Counsel for the accused moved an application seeking permission to take the spectacles and holy books into custody. They also prayed to provide him with sanyasi food in judicial custody.

The court has sought a response from Delhi Police on the applications moved on behalf of Chaitanyanand Saraswati seeking the supply of seizure memo, signing of case diary and providing sanyasi food, Sanyasi Garb, medicines and books, etc.

The court had allowed one application for the signing of the case diary by the judge.

During the hearing, the counsel for the accused had raised a query regarding adding a new section in the FIR.

The investigation officer had told the court that there was a complaint alleging a threat by a person at the instance of the accused. That's why a new section for the offence of threat has been added, police said. (ANI)

