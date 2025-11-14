New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): The accused in the alleged Molestation case, Chaitanand Saraswati, has alleged a threat to his life in Tihar Jail. He is in judicial custody in a molestation case.

Patiala House Court has called a report from the concerned Superintendent of Jail.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Animesh Kumar called for a report after hearing the submissions of Chaitnyanand Saraswati.

The court has directed the jail authorities to file a report on November 18. The court also extended the judicial custody of Saraswati till November 24.

Saraswati was produced before the court after the expiry of his judicial custody.

At this stage, Saraswati submitted that he has a threat to his life in Jail and he has also not been allowed to wear a saffron robe despite the fact that he has filed three applications before the Jail Superintendent.

It was also submitted by Saraswati that he has not been provided a restricted diet regularly in the Jail, which has already been allowed by this Court.

"Let a detailed report on the above-mentioned submissions made by the accused be called from the concerned Jail Superintendent for 18.11.2025," JMFC Animesh Kumar ordered on Friday. The court has also sent the order to jail authorities for necessary compliance.

During the hearing, Delhi Police moved an application seeking extension of judicial custody (JC) of Saraswati for a further 10 days.

Delhi police submitted that JC extension is required to prevent the accused from causing the evidence of the offence to disappear or tampering with such evidence in any manner and to prevent the accused from making an inducement, threat or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case so as to dissuade him from disclosing such Facts to the court or to the police officer.

It was also submitted that the chargesheet is currently pending in the prosecution branch for scrutiny.

While passing the order, the Court noted that the allegations against the accused are serious in nature.

There are multiple victims in the present case, and the investigation is currently pending. In view of the submissions made above, the accused be remanded to Judicial custody for 10 days, the court ordered.

Saraswati has been arrested in a sexual harassment case lodged at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station. This case has been lodged at the Complaint of students studying in the institute run by a trust. (ANI)

