Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday instructed officials to come up with a time-bound plan to encourage agriculture-related startups and companies.

The officials should devise the plan keeping in mind cultivating what will sell motto, an official statement said.

Thackeray said farmers stand to benefit if they get proper price for their crops and not just guarantee, the statement said.

The chief minister made the remarks during a meeting at his official residence Varsha in south Mumbai.

Thackeray insisted on imparting agriculture-related management courses in management studies.

He said the post-harvest management is quite important and called for increasing investment in basic facilities like godowns and cold storages.

The statement said there are around 50,000 agriculture -related startups in the state, 3,064 agriculture production companies and 78,000 farmers groups.

