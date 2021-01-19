Kolkata, Jan 19 (PTI) BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday dared West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to contest the upcoming assembly polls only from Nandigram, the seat held by him before he switched over to the BJP.

Adhikari, during a rally at Khejuri in Purba Midnapore, said it's not fair on the part of the Trinamool Congress supremo to contest from two seats.

Banerjee sprang a surprise on Monday when she declared that she will contest the assembly elections from Nandigram.

"If possible, I will contest from both Bhawanipore and Nandigram. Nandigram is my elder sister and Bhawanipore is my younger sister. I will give a strong candidate from Bhawanipore also, in case I don't fight from that seat," she had said.

Adhikari said the TMC is like a private limited company run by two people, referring to Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek.

"Didi, you have to contest from only one seat, Nandigram. You cannot fight from two seats, that is not going to happen," he asserted.

Nandigram was the scene of massive public protest against "forcible" land acquisition by the erstwhile Left Front government for creation of a special economic zone.

During another public meeting on Monday, Adhikari had said he will defeat Banerjee her by a margin of "at least 50,000 votes" if fielded from Nandigram.

Adhikari also alleged that many BJP workers were attacked by the TMC earlier in the day.

"There have been attacks at five places. The police was busy ensuring a smooth passage for the CM's convoy for her rally at Purulia in the afternoon," he claimed.

The political heavyweight from Bengal also said while Banerjee specialises in telling lies, her nephew is an "extortionist".

"Her (Mamata's) days are numbered as the chief minister. She should be ready with a letterhead that reads former CM," Adhikari said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)