Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], March 1 (ANI): The search and rescue operations for the five missing Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers have been temporarily halted at the site of the avalanche-hit Mana area of Chamoli district following heavy snowfall and poor weather conditions, a senior officer said.

According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), "Rescue operations have been temporarily halted due to heavy snowfall and bad weather conditions. Teams remain on standby to resume at the earliest opportunity. Further updates to follow."

"4 bodies have been recovered and 4-5 persons are trapped. All others have been rescued and are under medical care," said the ITBP PRO.

Meanwhile, BJP's Garhwal Lok Sabha MP Anil Baluni said that relief and rescue efforts to save BRO workers trapped in the Chamoli avalanche are being carried out on a war footing.

He stated that he is in constant touch with the local administration, BRO, Army, and ITBP regarding the operations.

"Relief and rescue work to save the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers trapped in the avalanche in the Mana area of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand is going on on a war footing. I am in constant touch with the District Magistrate as well as the local administration, BRO, Army and ITBP team regarding relief and rescue operations. The state government is engaged in this relief and rescue operation with full alertness," Baluni posted on X.

Baluni also assured that he has spoken to senior doctors at Army Hospital Joshimath and AIIMS Rishikesh to ensure the best medical care for the injured workers.

"I have spoken to senior doctors at Army Hospital, Joshimath and requested them to ensure proper and better treatment of the injured labourers. An injured labourer has also been admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh for treatment. I have spoken to the Director of AIIMS, Rishikesh about providing the best health care for the injured labourers," his post read.

Additionally, he said that he has reached out to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to expedite necessary support for their rescue efforts.

His post further stated, "I have told the doctors of Joshimath and AIIMS Rishikesh that if they need any kind of medical assistance, equipment or consultation with expert doctors of the country, they should inform me immediately. I have also spoken to AIIMS New Delhi in this regard so that medical assistance can be provided through video conferencing at run-time. I have also spoken to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for support in the speedy recovery of the injured labourers so that whatever is needed can be provided as soon as possible. In this hour of crisis, our priority is to provide the proper and best treatment to the injured labourers."

Earlier, Chamoli District Magistrate, Sandeep Tiwari on Saturday said that 24 rescued Border Road Organisation (BRO) workers have been receiving treatment in Joshimath while one of the individuals has been sent to AIIMS Rishikesh via air ambulance after an injury in his spine.

The DM further said a search and rescue operation for the 5 missing people is underway and that the Army and NDRF are continuing their operations.

Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO), Dehradun earlier confirmed and said that four people have lost their lives in the avalanche. The search for 5 others is still underway. There were 55 people when the incident occurred near the Mana village of Chamoli on Friday.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also conducted an aerial survey of the avalanche-affected area this morning.

The Chief Minister met the workers undergoing treatment at the Army Hospital and inquired about their well-being.

He directed the District Magistrate that there should be no shortage of necessary resources in the search and rescue operation and said the Central Government is also providing all the necessary assistance.

District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari, while providing information said, "57 BRO labourers lived in containers there, out of which 2 labourers were on leave. Out of 55 workers, ITBP and the Army have conducted a rapid search and have rescued 50 people so far. 4 helicopters have been sent by the Central Government and the State Government. With their help, 25 workers have been brought to Jyotirmath so far."

The Uttarakhand government earlier in the day released a detailed report on the avalanche incident that happened near the BRO camp at Mana Gate in Joshimath on February 28. The rescue and relief operations are ongoing at a war footing under the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The state government has deployed extensive aerial rescue operations, including one MI-17 helicopter, three Cheetah helicopters, two Uttarakhand government helicopters, and an AIIMS Rishikesh air ambulance for evacuation efforts. The Chief Minister has also directed authorities to deploy additional helicopters if required.

As per the report, rescued individuals have been airlifted to Joshimath and are receiving treatment at the Army Hospital.

Nearly 200 personnel from disaster management forces, including the Army, ITBP, BRO, NDRF, SDRF, district administration, police, health department, and fire services, are engaged in relief efforts.

The Army helipad near the Mana base camp has been prepared for emergency operations. Heavy snowfall continues to pose challenges, with snow accumulation of 6-7 feet in Badrinath and road closures at multiple locations. Efforts are underway to clear the 5-6 km stretch blocked due to snowfall near Badrinath.

At 10 AM on March 1, Uttarakhand Sub Area GOC Major General Prem Raj and Brigadier Harish Sethi visited the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) to assess ongoing military-led rescue operations and assured full support. (ANI)

