Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], July 27 (ANI): The Chamoli Police on Sunday issued an advisory urging residents to remain alert as the water level of the Alaknanda River continues to rise due to ongoing rainfall in the region.

In a statement shared on X, the police stated that the weather remains unstable and warned people to avoid areas near the riverbanks.

Also Read | Haridwar Stampede: Mansa Devi Temple Trust Announces INR 5 Lakh for Deceased, INR 1 Lakh for Injured (Watch Video).

"Currently, the weather is unstable, and due to continuous rainfall, the water level of the Alaknanda River is rising rapidly. The Chamoli Police appeal to people living near the riverbank to please stay vigilant and avoid going near the river. Your safety, our priority," Chamoli Police said.

In central Indian state Madhya Pradesh, the Jogitikariya bridge on the Dindori to Jabalpur route has been submerged due to heavy rain, causing the Narmada River to overflow. A team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is at the spot.

Also Read | Palghar Shocker: School Watchman Held for Alleged Sexual Abuse of 2 Boys in Maharashtra.

Sub-divisional Police Officer of Dindori, Satish Dwivedi, told ANI, "The Narmada River is in spate. The river is flowing over the Jogitikariya bridge. Traffic from both sides has been diverted... Adequate security arrangements have been made here. Police, Home Guard, and SDRF teams are deployed."

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa, warning of extremely heavy rainfall.

In an update posted on X, the IMD said, "The Depression over east Madhya Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh moved nearly westwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of today, the 26th July over the same region, near Lat. 23.3°N and Long. 81.0°E, about 30 km south-southeast of Umaria (Madhya Pradesh), 110 km east of Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) and 170 km east-southeast of Damoh (Madhya Pradesh). It is very likely to continue to move westwards across Madhya Pradesh and weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area by tomorrow, the 27th July, 2025."

The IMD has issued a red alert for parts of Madhya Pradesh, including North Seoni, Mandla/Kanha, South Khandwa, and South Khargone. In Maharashtra, Nanded, Parbhani, and Hingoli districts are also under a red alert. The warning indicates a strong possibility of very heavy rainfall and cloud-to-ground lightning.

An orange alert has also been issued for several areas, including parts of east Madhya Pradesh, east Rajasthan, south Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, south Kerala, south Chhattisgarh, southeast Uttar Pradesh (Kanpur), south Punjab, south Haryana, and Gangetic West Bengal, indicating moderate rainfall and a chance of lightning activity. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)