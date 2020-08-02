Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], August 2 (ANI): The women of Joshimath city in Chamoli have sent close to 450 rakhis for Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans posted on the Indo-China border.

Jawans will wear these rakhis on Raksha Bandhan on Monday.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case | Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Says Case is Now Being Politicised for Political Gains: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 2, 2020.

"For the last few years, we have been tying rakhis on our jawan brothers. We pray for their safety. They protect our country day and night, keeping their families behind. We wanted to visit the border and tie rakhis on them, but could not go due to COVID-19," a woman told ANI.

Another woman said, "Because of our jawans, we can sleep properly at night. We pray for their long lives."

Also Read | Swatantra Dev Singh, Uttar Pradesh BJP Chief, Tests Positive For Coronavirus.

"We felt happy at being invited to collect rakhis. These rakhis will be sent to our brothers at the border," a jawan said, who collected rakhis on behalf of the ITBP. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)