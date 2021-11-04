Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Vice president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai on Wednesday shared the photos of the temple of Lord Shri Ram decorated for Deepotsav in Ayodhya.

"The temple of Lord Shri Ram Lalla decorated in Ayodhya for Deepotsav," read his tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

Also Read | Diwali 2021 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Greets Nation on Deepavali, Hopes for Prosperity, Good Fortune.

Colourful lights and laser show is organised in Ayodhya as part of the Deepotsav celebration on the occasion of Diwali.

Further, a 3D holographic projection mapping, a grand laser show based on Ramayana was organised by the tourism department at Ram ki Paidi yesterday. Fireworks and laser shows were also organised from Naya Ghat in Ayodhya. (ANI)

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Newly-Married Hindu Man Brutally Thrashed by His Brother-in-Law for Refusing To Convert to Christianity.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)