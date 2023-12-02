Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): Former Lok Sabha Speaker and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sumitra Mahajan on Saturday said that chances of the BJP forming the government in Madhya Pradesh are high as the "effects of the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are visible."

"In general when we speak about the BJP, the effect of the works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are visible. Some people asked me if the CM of Uttar Pradesh is using bulldozers and not ours? I said that it is not a policy. It is done as per the requirement. The environment did not seem to be against the BJP in the state. I can say that the BJP may form the government again in the state," Mahajan told ANI.

She further praised the efforts of the Congress party saying that the Congress also put in good efforts this time and she liked it.

"The Congress also put good efforts this time. I liked it because when there is strong opposition, it is fun to compete. Former CM Kamal Nath has made good efforts this time. I think the chances of the BJP forming the government are high," the BJP leader added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed confidence that the BJP will again form the government with a huge majority.

"We are confident that the BJP is forming the government in the state with a huge majority. We got love, affection and blessings from every section of the society. Ladli Behna have given their blessings and nieces and nephews have also not been left behind. The Bharatiya Janata Party has received support from every section of the society and we are going to form the government here with an overwhelming majority," the CM said while speaking to reporters in the state capital Bhopal on Saturday.

Nonetheless, most exit-poll projections released on Thursday evening put the BJP in the lead, with the Congress seen to be coming up short and not cashing in on the 'anti-incumbency' as they had hoped to. Some exit polls, however, gave an advantage to the Congress party.

Madhya Pradesh went to polls for its 230 seats on November 17 with a 77.82 per cent voter turnout. The counting of votes will take place on December 3. (ANI)

