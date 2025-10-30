Chandigarh [India], October 30 (ANI): The Chandigarh Administration has officially notified the new Pet and Community Dog Bylaws, introducing strict rules for pet owners and community dog management in the city.

Under the new regulations, registration of every pet dog with the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, has been made mandatory. A registration fee of Rs 500 per dog will be charged, with a renewal fee of Rs 50 every five years. The bylaws also mandate that every registered dog must wear a metal token and collar at all times. Any unregistered dog may be impounded by the Corporation.

Dog owners will now face fines of up to Rs 10,000 for violations such as keeping an unregistered dog, littering, or feeding dogs in public spaces.

The civic body has also set limits on the number of dogs that can be kept, depending on the size of the house. Households up to 5 marlas can keep one dog, between 5 and 12 marlas can have two dogs, 12 marlas to one kanal can have three dogs, and properties larger than one kanal can keep a maximum of four dogs. For multi-family residences on different floors, each family must obtain a separate registration within the set limits.

In a major decision, the Municipal Corporation has banned several aggressive dog breeds, including American Bulldog, American Pitbull, Pitbull Terrier, Bull Terrier, Cane Corso, Dogo Argentino, and Rottweiler. These breeds will no longer be allowed as household pets in Chandigarh.

Additionally, pets will not be allowed in certain public spaces, including Sukhna Lake, Rose Garden, Shanti Kunj, Leisure Valley, Mini Rose Garden, Terrace Garden, Shivalik Garden, Botanical Garden, and other areas notified by the MC.

Strict provisions have also been included to address stray and street dogs, aiming to ensure cleaner, safer neighbourhoods while maintaining community harmony. (ANI)

