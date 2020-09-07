Chandigarh [India], September 7 (ANI): A Chandigarh-based businessman, Kunal Malik has launched a unique driver-friendly cab service for COVID-19 patients, taking a cue from PM Narendra Modi's call for Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Patients can make a call to Desh centres for a cab, following which the driver would arrive at his residence in three minutes in PPE kits and the vehicle would have a partition as well, he said while speaking to ANI.

"We provide special cabs for COVID-19 patients. The family members of the patients can call our centres for special cabs for them. Our company provides cabs to COVID-19 patients, with the driver wearing PPE suits and the cab having a partition. We also provide masks, face shield and hand sanitisers to drivers for protection," he added.

Pointing out the benefits extended to the drivers, he said, "Our operation is totally different from other cab services. Our service is driver-friendly. We only charge the minimum amount, so the maximum benefit is available to them."

On August 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised various apps that were a part of "Atmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge" which are gaining popularity and are becoming a sign of a self-reliant India.

"Everyone believes in the ability of Indians to innovate and present solutions and when there is a feeling of dedication and compassion then this power becomes limitless. At the beginning of this month, the country's youth were given an app innovation challenge," he said during his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' programme. (ANI)

