Chandigarh [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Chandigarh administration has given the additional charges of the Deputy Commissioner to the Commissioner of Municipal Corporation on Tuesday.

This came after Deputy Commissioner of Chandigarh Mandip Singh Brar tested positive for Covid-19.

Also Read | Dewas: Building Collapses Near Lal Gate Area, Nine People Rescued.

As per an August 25 order of the Chandigarh administration, it has given additional charge to Kamal Kishor Yadav, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh.

Yadav will look after the day-to-day work allocated to Brar in addition to his own duties, stated the order.

Also Read | Mother Teresa 110th Birth Anniversary: 11 Interesting Facts That You Probably Don't Know About The Renowned Saint.

According to the Union Territory Health Department, Chandigarh has reported 174 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 3,209 including 40 deaths and 1,454 active cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)