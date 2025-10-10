By Anamika Tiwari

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], October 10 (ANI): The Chandigarh Police have filed an FIR against Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and Rohtak Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Bijarniya following a complaint by IAS officer Amneet Puran Kumar, wife of the late IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, who was found dead at his Chandigarh residence on October 7.

The FIR, filed at Police Station Sector 11 under Sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, cites abetment to suicide and caste-based harassment.

According to the complaint, Puran Kumar, an IPS officer of the 2001 batch of the Haryana cadre, faced "systematic humiliation, harassment, and caste-based discrimination" by senior officers, including DGP Kapur. His wife alleged that prolonged administrative persecution ultimately drove her husband to take the extreme step.

The complaint further mentions that an FIR was registered against one of Puran Kumar's staff members in Rohtak on October 6, a day before his death, under the alleged direction of the DGP, which, according to Kumar, formed part of a "planned conspiracy" to falsely implicate her husband. The FIR also refers to an eight-page suicide note recovered from the officer's residence, in which he detailed the alleged harassment and named several officers.

In her statement, Kumar stated that her husband had repeatedly informed her of being targeted and discriminated against on the basis of caste, and that his multiple written complaints to the authorities had been ignored. She claimed that despite approaching senior officials, including the DGP, no relief was provided.

The late IPS officer's "final note," dated October 7, 2025, reportedly details years of caste-based humiliation and mental harassment by senior officers, including former DGPs and administrative officers. The note cites numerous instances of alleged discrimination, withdrawal of official entitlements, and denial of leave and promotions.

Kumar, in her plea, urged immediate arrest of the accused officers, alleging that, given their influence, they could tamper with evidence or influence witnesses. "Justice should not merely be done, but seen to be done, even for families like ours, shattered by the cruelty of the powerful," she wrote.

Police have taken cognisance of the matter and registered the case for investigation under the relevant provisions. Inspector Jaiveer Singh Rana of Chandigarh Police has been assigned to investigate the case.

According to officials, the complainant has been informed about her right to free legal aid, and a copy of the FIR has been provided to her. (ANI)

