Chandigarh, Feb 18 (PTI) Chandigarh reported 30 more coronavirus cases on Thursday, pushing the infection count in the union territory to 21,352, according to a medical bulletin.

No fresh fatality due to the disease was reported during the day, and the death toll stands at 348, it said.

There are 150 active cases as of now, the bulletin showed.

It said 22 more patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of those cured to 20,854.

A total of 2,39,648 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, and of these, 2,17,351 were found negative, while reports of 158 samples are awaited, the bulletin added. PTI CHS

