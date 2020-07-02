Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 2 (ANI): As many as four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Chandigarh on Thursday, taking the total number of people infected with the virus in the union territory to 450.

India's COVID-19 tally breached the 6 lakh cases mark with 19,148 new coronavirus cases being reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The total cases now stand at 6,04,641 of which there are 2,26,947 active cases while 3,59,860 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. 434 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the number of COVID-19 deaths in the country to 17,834. (ANI)

