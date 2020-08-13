Chandigarh, Aug 12 (PTI) Chandigarh recorded 81 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the union territory's tally to 1,751, a medical bulletin said.

The death toll in Chandigarh stands at 26, it said.

There are 700 active cases in the union territory at present, according to the bulletin.

A 10-month-old baby was among the 81 people who tested positive for the contagious respiratory disease on Wednesday, the bulletin stated.

The fresh cases were reported from many areas including sectors 5, 7, 10, 12, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 27, 28 and 37, Dadu Majra, Mani Majra and Dhanas.

Eight patients were discharged after they recovered. A total of 1,023 people have been cured so far, the bulletin said.

A total of 19,141 samples have been taken for testing so far. Of these, 17,302 have tested negative, while reports in 85 cases are awaited, it said. PTI CHS VSD

