Chandigarh [India], June 27 (ANI): The first case of the Delta plus COVID variant and 33 cases of the Delta variant have been reported in Chandigarh.

As per a statement from the Chandigarh administration, 50 random samples of Chandigarh residents from May and June were sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) lab on June 6 for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS).

Out of the results received, variants of concern (VOC) were detected in 35 samples - One Alpha variant (B.1.1.1.7), 33 Delta variant (B.1.617.2) and one Delta plus variant (AY.1)

The Delta plus variant was detected in a 35-year-old resident of Vikas Nagar Mauli-jagran who tested positive for COVID-19 on May 22.

"The samples of four direct high-risk family contacts who tested positive in May have been sent to NCDC for WGS today. Also, 29 samples for the period of June have already been sent to NCDC on June 22, the results of which are awaited," the statement said.

The 35-year-old and all family members, including two elderly and a small child, suffered mild cases.

The Delta plus variant has increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response.

As many as 52 cases have been reported in India so far, while three have succumbed to it. Maximum cases have been reported in Maharastra, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

