Chandigarh, Jun 23 (PTI) Chandigarh reported four fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally in the union territory to 415, officials said.

The fresh cases include three women, as per a medical bulletin.

A total of 6,840 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 6,390 tested negative while reports of 33 cases are awaited, it said.

There are 87 active cases as of now in the city, as per the bulletin.

Six patients have so far died of coronavirus in the city, it said.

A total of 322 people have been cured till now, the bulletin said.

