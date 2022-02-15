Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) The Chandiwal Commission, probing the corruption allegations against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, on Tuesday asked state cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to appear before it on Thursday.

The commission summoned Malik after dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze submitted a pursis- a written statement /information given to the court about any matter pending before it- along with a news article which purportedly quoted Malik as stating that Param Bir Singh and Waze were behind the 'Antilia' bomb scare (episode).

Waze told the commission that such statements are spoiling his image.

Param Bir Singh was the commissioner of Mumbai Police when an explosives-laden SUV was found parked near the south Mumbai residence- 'Antilia'- of industrialist Mukesh Ambani last February.

Singh was later shunted out as Mumbai police commissioner. Currently, he was booked in multiple cases including charges of extortion and suspended from service.

Waze, currently in judicial custody following his arrest in the 'Antilia' case and in connection with the subsequent murder of Mansukh Hiran, the purported owner of the explosives-laden SUV, has been appearing before the Justice K U Chandiwal (retired) Commission.

The one-member commission is probing the allegations of corruption and extortion levelled against Deshmukh (71) by Param Bir Singh last year.

