Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 19 (PTI) TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Andhra Pradesh BJP chief D Purandeswari filed their nominations for the forthcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections respectively in the state on Friday.

Naidu's wife N Bhuvaneswari filed the nomination on behalf of her husband at Kuppam for the Assembly election to take on YSRCP's candidate K R J Bharat.

"Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, today filed the official nomination on behalf of TDP chief'¦in Kuppam," said a TDP press release.

After filing her nomination, Bhuvaneswari urged the public to ensure that no other flag flutters in Kuppam other than TDP's.

Purandeswari filed her nomination for the Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha seat, accompanied by senior BJP leader V K Singh.

Purandeswari will taken on YSRCP's G Srinivasulu at the hustings.

TDP, BJP and Janasena are part of the NDA in the southern state.

Assembly elections will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh on May 13.

