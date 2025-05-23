New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at South Block on Friday, and presented a strategic vision to position the State as a national hub for defence manufacturing and aerospace innovation.

According to a release, Chief Minister Naidu, during the meeting, outlined a comprehensive plan encompassing industrial infrastructure, research collaborations, and strategic installations across key locations in Andhra Pradesh.

The proposals include developing integrated defence facilities, revitalising critical manufacturing units, supporting indigenous aviation programs, establishing testing and training centres, and creating thematic defence hubs to promote regional specialisation.

CM Chandrababu Naidu underlined Andhra Pradesh's readiness, with its strong infrastructure base, skilled workforce, and proactive policy environment, to advance 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' through self-reliant defence production and innovation.

Naidu also met with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil today to discuss and submit a proposal for the Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project, which aims to enhance water resource management and infrastructure development in the region.

The project aims to divert surplus Godavari floodwater to drought-affected areas in Andhra Pradesh through a three-part water transfer system. It includes the Bollapalle reservoir, lift irrigation systems, and tunnels through the Nallamala hills.

The Chief Minister said the project supports national missions like Jal Jeevan, Blue Revolution, and Make in India. He also highlighted Andhra Pradesh's rightful access to surplus water as a downstream state after bifurcation.

He assured that the detailed project report (DPR) would be submitted soon and requested timely approvals to move the project forward.

The Godavari-Banakacherla Link Scheme is a massive project proposed by the Andhra Pradesh Government at an estimated cost of Rs 80,112 crore.

The plan involves diverting 200 TMC of water from the Godavari River at Polavaram to Rayalaseema through the Bollapalli reservoir and Banakacherla head regulator. The proposal seeks to interlink the Godavari, Krishna, and Penna rivers.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu will also meet with Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology, to discuss research, innovation, and industrial science collaborations. He will also meet with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today.

At around 4 pm today, CM Naidu will participate in a key review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on implementing the New Criminal Laws across States. Then, at around 9 pm, he will meet Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to deliberate on digital infrastructure and AP's role in the future tech economy. (ANI)

