Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), July 3 (ANI): Aazad Samaj Party leader and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who was attacked by armed men on Wednesday, has demanded a judicial or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the case of the recent firing on him.

"Police is probing but I don't think it is enough...I think it is a conspiracy and some high-level officials can be involved. I hope the police will follow a fact-based investigation into the case. I want a judicial or CBI investigation into the case..." said Chandra Shekhar Aazad on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday registered a first information report (FIR) at the Deoband police station in Saharanpur district in connection with June 28 incident.

The condition of Aazad, the leader of the Aazad Samaj Party who was hospitalized after the shooting incident is now reported to be stable, police said.

The FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of Chandra Shekhar's accomplice, Manish Kumar.According to the FIR, provisions of offences under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Act has been een imposed along with the charges of attempt to murder against the attackers.

Aazad's convoy was attacked by armed men in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

The Bhim Army chief has appealed to his friends and supporters to maintain peace."I did not expect such a sudden attack. I want to appeal to my friends, supporters, and workers across the country to maintain peace. We will continue our fight constitutionally. I am fine with the love and blessings of crores of people," Azad told ANI from a hospital here.

Abhimanyu Manglik, Superintendant of Police (City), Saharanpur, told ANI that he had met with and spoken to Aazad who will be discharged after a checkup on Thursday. The official added that the probe is on and the accused behind the shooting will be arrested soon.

"I had a word with his doctor also, and he told me that Azad's vitals are stable...he will be discharged tomorrow after a check-up, the probe is on. The accused behind the attack will be arrested soon, " the official said. (ANI)

