Ballan (Jalandhar), Sep 22 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday announced the setting up of a Sri Guru Ravidass Chair over 101-acre land to perpetuate the life, philosophy and teachings of the great saint.

The chief minister, who visited here to pay obeisance at Dera Sachkhand Ballan, said the chair will be set up adjoining the Dera and will be managed by the Dera itself.

He said the government will ensure operation and maintenance of the chair for the coming ten years, according to an official statement,

Channi said this chair will emerge as a huge research centre on the life and philosophy of Guru Ravidass.

The CM also said he will lay the foundation stone of a museum dedicated to Baba Sahib Dr B R Ambedkar at Kapurthala on Thursday.

Likewise, he said a management college in the name of Baba Sahib will also be set up in the state.

Channi said the due focus will be laid on imparting quality education to people instead of other freebies.

He said he is fortunate to have got an opportunity to offer prayers at this sacred land after assuming the office.

He said this blessed land has always been a source of inspiration for millions of followers of Guru Ravidass who had preached the lesson of egalitarian society to the entire humanity.

Channi also said he has got solace and peace of mind by visiting this holy place.

The chief minister also lauded the role played by Dera in the social and economic well-being of the masses.

On the occasion, the chief of Dera Sant Baba Niranjan Dass felicitated the Chief Minister with a shawl and 'siropa'.

