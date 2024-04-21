New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): The Charity Bird Hospital in Chandni Chowk, Delhi, is stepping up its efforts to care for birds impacted by the intensifying heatwave. As temperatures in Delhi soar, the hospital is seeing an increase in the number of birds suffering from heat-related illnesses.

Dr Haravatar Singh, senior consultant at the Charity Bird Hospital, emphasized the urgency of the situation.

"The temperature in Delhi has begun to increase rapidly. As the heatwave intensifies, the number of birds suffering from heatstroke will also increase, resulting in more sick birds. Consequently, the number of bird cases will rise. There are many cases where birds do not survive due to the severity of the heatwave," Singh said.

Dr Singh explained that during a heatwave, or 'luh', they typically receive about 5 to 15 birds every day. However, with the recent temperature surge, this number could increase significantly. Currently, the hospital houses 30 to 40 birds suffering from various ailments, not solely related to the heatwave.

One of the primary reasons birds suffer during heatwaves is the lack of proper shelter and access to clean water.

"Birds often get sick because they don't find proper shelter or access to clean water. The water also gets heated due to the temperature rise, preventing them from drinking it," Singh said.

Singh noted that the temperature rise can cause water sources to heat up, rendering them undrinkable for birds. This lack of hydration further exacerbates their condition.

When the hospital receives a bird suffering from heatstroke, a series of immediate actions are taken to stabilize the bird's condition.

"When we receive a bird suffering from heatstroke, we sprinkle water on it and provide adequate ventilation. We have large fans that continuously circulate air through the cages. Sprinkling water on the birds and ensuring airflow helps cool their bodies," explained Singh.

Birds have a naturally high body temperature, starting at around 107°F, but during a heatwave, their body temperature can rise much higher. Dr Singh mentioned that if a bird's body temperature goes above 110°F, it becomes critical, requiring immediate and intensive care.

As Delhi continues to grapple with the heatwave, the Charity Bird Hospital's efforts highlight the impact of extreme weather on the city's wildlife and the importance of providing them with the care and support they need to survive.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday said that the temperature in Delhi is expected to remain around 38 degrees Celsius in the coming 2-3 days adding that there is a possibility of light rain on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, IMD Senior Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said that in the next 4-5 days, the temperature can reach 44 degrees Celsius in Eastern India.

"In Delhi, our estimate is that the temperature is expected to remain around 38 degrees Celsius in the coming 2-3 days. After this, it may increase slowly by 1-2 degrees and with it, there is a possibility of light rain tomorrow...At present, if you talk about Eastern India, the temperature has reached 44 degrees Celsius in 1-2 stations. In the next 4-5 days, the temperature can reach 44 degrees Celsius in Eastern India, and in Northwest India, there is no hope of it being near 40 or more than 41 degrees Celsius," Kumar said.

Naresh Kumar, senior scientist at IMD, Delhi said that the heatwave situation is currently prevailing in East India and it is expected that in the coming 4-5 days the heatwave will continue in some states. (ANI)

