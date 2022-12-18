Sukma, December 18: Troops of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action, Central Armed Police Force (CoBRA CRPF) and Special Task Force (STF) deployed at the security force camp in Naxal affected village helped a pregnant woman reach safely to hospital for her delivery.

Troops of CoBRA CRPF and STF have been deployed at the security force camp in the Naxal-affected village Potkapalli of Sukma district. They helped the pregnant woman after she experienced labor pain.

Taking immediate action, under the direction of Commandant 208 Cobra present in the camp, a medical team including Medical Officer Rajesh Putta and Rajendra Singh, Deputy Commandant of 208 Cobra present in the camp, immediately equipped with the necessary medical assistance reached the woman's house.

CoBRA CRPF & STF Help Pregnant Woman Safely Reach Hospital for Delivery:

Chhattisgarh | Troops of CoBRA CRPF & STF deployed at the security force camp in naxal affected village Potkapalli of Sukma district, helped a pregnant woman to safely reach the hospital for her delivery after she experienced labor pain. pic.twitter.com/Leq2tGWKb5 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2022

On reaching the hospital, Vetti Maya gave birth to a healthy baby girl. For the above assistance, entire Potakapalli villagers including Vetti Maya's family and doctors of Bhadrachalam Hospital appreciated 208 CoBRA, STF, and CRPF for providing prompt assistance and giving priority to humanity informed CoBRA CRPF officials.

As per the CoBRA CRPF officials due to timely medical help and speedy movement, there was no delay while taking the woman to the hospital.

