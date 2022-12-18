Bolangir, December 18: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday ordered to pay all the medical expenses of a student who suffered penetration of Javeline in his torso during Annual sports event.

"The medical expenses will be paid from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Similarly, District Red Cross paid Rs 30,000 rupees for the treatment of the student and the government will bear all the medical expenses," said the Additional District Collector of Balangir Chanchal Rana. Odisha Shocker: Javelin Pierces Student’s Neck During Annual Sports Meet of Govt School in Balangir District; CM Naveen Patnaik Assures Financial Support (Disturbing Video).

Watch Javelin Pierces Student's Neck in Odisha (Disturbing):

According to reports, a sports competition was going on at Agalpur Boys High School of Bolangir district when someone threw a javelin that penetrated a student's torso. The injured student has been identified as Sivananda Meher and was admitted to Bhim Bhoi Medical Center of Bolangir. Andhra Pradesh: Government To Introduce Two-Semester System in Schools From Next Academic Year.

"The doctors successfully removed the javelin stick from the student's neck. The students later recovered," said medical authorities. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)