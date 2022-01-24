New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Checking and barricading was witnessed at checkpoints on Sunday night on the streets of the national capital as weekend curfew and night curfew remained in place.

The Delhi police have also tightened the security ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. The police were seen checking the vehicles and asking for the passes from the commuters in wake of the ongoing night curfew.

In the visuals near Delhi's Pragati Maidan area, the police were seen checking the passes of the commuters and the barricading could be seen in place.

Earlier in the month, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb the COVID-19 surge.

"It is also clarified that Night Curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM every day and Weekend Curfew from 10 PM of Friday till 5 AM of subsequent Monday, on the movement of individuals in NCT of Delhi shall also remain in force till further order," said the DDMA in its order earlier. (ANI)

