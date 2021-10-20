New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Ahead of Diwali festival, a 26-year-old chef of a prominent five-star hotel here was arrested with 90 kg banned firecrackers from central Delhi's Jama Masjid area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Azim, a native of Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said the accused works in Oberoi Hotel.

On Tuesday around 2.25 am, police apprehended Azim along with one plastic bag containing 90 kg banned fire crackers. Azim currently resides in a rented accommodation at Dharampura, Jama Masjid, a senior police officer said.

"A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Explosives Act has been registered and Azim was arrested. The accused is a chef in Oberoi Hotel and got these crackers to sell illegally," the DCP said in the statement.

During interrogation, Azim revealed that he had purchased these fire crackers from one Vikas, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana, for selling in Dariba Kalan, Delhi, police said.

Comments from the hotel chain could not be obtained regarding the chef's arrest.

