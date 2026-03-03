Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 3 (ANI): Space Kidz India has successfully launched two innovative rockets at Uthandi Beach in Chennai, marking National Science Day 2026 under the theme "Women in Science: Catalysing Viksit Bharat".

The solid rocket was fully designed and built by girls, along with an indigenously developed in-house electric rocket system.

The launch, held between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., drew enthusiastic participation from students, mentors and supporters who gathered along the East Coast Road to witness the milestone event.

Aligned with this year's national theme, the initiative highlighted the transformative role of women and young girls in advancing science, technology and innovation toward building a developed India. By placing girls at the forefront of rocket engineering and mission operations, Space Kidz India demonstrated the spirit of Viksit Bharat through hands-on scientific empowerment.

The solid rocket, conceptualised, engineered and assembled entirely by young girls under expert mentorship, stood two metres tall with a diameter of 110 mm and weighed 10 kilograms. Designed to reach an altitude of one kilometre, the rocket delivered a total impulse of 1960 N-s and completed its mission objectives. The project provided practical exposure in propulsion systems, structural design, flight stability, systems integration and launch operations.

In addition, the organisation demonstrated its indigenously developed electric rocket system, marking a progressive step toward sustainable and next-generation propulsion technologies. The innovation reflected its commitment to environmentally conscious engineering and strengthening indigenous aerospace capabilities.

The National Science Day Rocket Launch 2026 was described not merely as a technical demonstration but as a movement celebrating leadership, innovation and fearless scientific participation by young women. The organisation expressed gratitude to Hexaware for supporting the initiative and extended thanks to G100 and the Indian Women Pilots' Association (IWPA) for their continued encouragement in advancing women's leadership in science, aviation and aerospace.

"National Science Day is a reminder that science drives national development. When girls build rockets, they are not just launching vehicles; they are launching India toward a stronger, self-reliant future," said Srimathy Kesan, Founder and CEO of Space Kidz India.

Srimathy Kesan was also formally awarded the position of Head of the Aerospace Wing of the Indian Women Pilots' Association, a 67-year-old organisation dedicated to empowering women in aviation and aerospace. The appointment marked a significant milestone in IWPA's expansion into the aerospace domain. (ANI)

