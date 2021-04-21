Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 21 (ANI): Chennai audio-video system organisers association on Wednesday held a protest in Chennai demanding the Tamil Nadu government to give 50 percent permission to install audio-video systems in festival and functions.

The protesters are demanding the government to give 50 percent work permission for their workers to install an audio-video public announcement system in functions and events.

"We demand that in public events like marriage, temple functions, etc., the government should give permission to install audio-video public system. Already we suffered a loss last year and we fear that in this second wave will suffer more," said R Paneerselvam, President of Chennai Audio Video organisers association.

He further said that although permission was given for marriage and events but the restrictions were tightened. "There should be permission for our workers to install audio video so that our livelihood does not affect," he added.

The Tamil Nadu government has imposed a night curfew between 10 pm to 4 am in the state which will begin from Tuesday and a complete lockdown will be imposed on Sundays.

The state reported 10,941 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. A total of 6,172 people recovered from the disease in the said period and 44 died, taking the death toll to 13,157.

The state has an active caseload of 75,116 and a total of 9,14,119 people have recovered so far. (ANI)

