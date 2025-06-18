Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 18 (ANI): DMK's youth wing, Dravidar Kazhagam, on Wednesday held a protest against the Union government for not recognising the Keeladi excavations report.

This came after the Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, on June 10 said the reports submitted to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) by archaeologist Amarnath Ramakrishna, who headed two phases of excavations and unearthed an ancient civilisation in Keeladi in the Sivaganga district, are not technically well supported. Further scientific studies are required to validate the findings, he said.

Also Read | Salem: Narrow Escape for Madras High Court Judges and Passengers As Yercaud Superfast Express Hits Heavy Iron Rod on Track Near Sankagiri in Tamil Nadu.

Recently, the ASI had asked Ramakrishna to resubmit his report on the excavation after making necessary corrections to make it "more authentic" and to take further action. He had submitted the reports to the Director General of ASI on January 30, 2023. In response, Ramakrishna refused to revise the report. He wrote to the ASI defending his findings and said further examination of the sequence contradicts the well-reasoned, conclusive findings of the Keeladi site.

DMK MP P Wilson also condemned the transfer of archaeologist Amarnath Ramakrishna, who led the "Keezhadi excavation", from his present position.

Also Read | Mathura: BJP Leader Balram Singh Dies in Lightning Hit While Clearing Rainwater from Roof in Uttar Pradesh.

In a post on X, he said that no one can suppress the truth. "You cannot bury history with propaganda. You cannot purchase scientific truths with money or power."

"I strongly condemn the outrageous and authoritarian transfer of archaeologist Thiru Amarnath Ramakrishna, who led the #Keezhadi excavation, from his present position. "It is well known how the BJP Government exerted pressure on all fronts on him to change his findings, and he refused to budge," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

He further alleged that as the pressure to officially release the report was building, the BJP were attempting to bring in a 'yes-man' in his place who would withdraw the report and dilute the findings to suit their xenophobic narrative.

"Thiru HA Naik, the officer who had originally directed Thiru Amarnath Ramakrishna to revise his report, has been given additional charge as Director of Antiquity, the post that Thiru Amarnath was holding," he added on X.

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin slammed the Centre for not validating an archaeological report that unearthed an ancient civilisation in Keeladi in the Sivaganga district. He urged the people to participate in large numbers at the protest organised by the DMK student wing in Madurai tomorrow over the Centre's stance on the report.

"How many obstacles are there for our Tamil race? For thousands of years, we have resisted all of them, establishing the greatness of our heritage with the support of science!" Stalin said in a post on X.

"Yet, some minds still refuse to accept it. It is not the reports that need correction; it is some hearts! Tomorrow, in Veeranoor, Madurai, let us gather in large numbers at the protest organised by DMK Student Wing to express the sentiments of Tamil Nadu to the Union Government! "Let us make them correct their ways," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)