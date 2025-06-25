Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 25 (ANI): Chennai Police arrested former AIADMK functionary Prasad for involvement in multiple offences, including attempt to murder, a job for money scam and selling drugs.

According to a statement by Chennai police, two cases were registered in the Nungambakkam police limits following a quarrel between two groups in a bar. One accused was arrested in the first case, and seven were arrested in the second case.

While inquiring about the accused named Prasad in the above case, and based on detailed technical and scientific inspection of his residence and bank statements, it came to light that he was involved in a murder attempt case. Prasad was also involved in a job for money scam and cheated around Rs 2 crores.

In the investigation, it was found that the accused had received Rs 2 lakhs from 200 people each by promising jobs in Chennai Corporation, TNPSC, Water Board, Income Tax, and Railways. Police official Senthil from Madhurai, who has a connection with Prasad, was also arrested. Based on this, three cases have been registered so far against Prasad and three others. Complaints have been kept on flowing, the statement said.

Also, Prasad was involved in blackmailing and got money from his partner Santosh, who helped him by getting personal numbers and location using police contact. Regarding this, one case has been registered, two Sub Inspectors are under inquiry and one got arrested.

As per the statement, with continuous investigation, it was found that for the past three years, Prasad has been selling cocaine to his known contact, whom he brought from Pradeep of Bengaluru and John of Ghana. Prasad has also given a drug party to his friends for this. During the investigation, 11 grams of cocaine, a bank statement, and electronic evidence were found.

In this case, actor Srikanth was inquired about and taken for a medical examination. After searching the residence and bank statements and providing the required proof, Srikanth was arrested. Chennai police said in the statement that the other accused who are absconding would be arrested soon after the investigation.

In this case, Ajay Vandaiyar, Prasad's friend, has been involved in criminal activities, such as threatening land owners and expropriating lands with fake documents whose owners were abroad. Nagendra Sethupathi and others have been arrested for helping with the above offensive activities.

According to the statement, Chennai Commissionrate warns of drug usage and drug parties and says it is an offence to use drugs and also not giving information to police, knowing the usage of drugs. (ANI)

