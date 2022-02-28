The political leaders at the book release on Monday. (ANI/Photo)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 28 (ANI): Rahul Gandhi released Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's biography on Monday at Chennai Trade Centre.

The event appeared to be an Ppposition get-together with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, and Jammu Kashmir National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah being present at the book launch.

Also Read | JioGames Collaborates With OnePlus To Bring Its Games Library to OnePlus Smart TVs.

Rahul Gandhi released Stalin's biography "Ungalil Oruvan" (One Among You). 'Ungalil Oruvan' pertains to the first 23 years of Stalin's life, till he was arrested in 1976. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)