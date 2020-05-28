India News | Chennai Returnee Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal

Itanagar, May 28 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh reported its third COVID-19 case after a 19-year-old student, who recently returned to the state from Chennai in a Shramik Special train, tested positive for the disease, a senior official said on Thursday.

The student had returned on May 24 and was placed under institutional quarantine, he said.

"The person is asymptomatic and has been shifted from a quarantine facility to a COVID care centre. His test reports arrived on Wednesday night, Health Secretary P Parthiban said.

Earlier, on Sunday, a 30-year-old Delhi returnee was diagnosed with the disease, almost a month after Arunachal was declared COVID 19-free.

The northeast state's first patient, a 31-year-old man from Lohit district, was discharged from a hospital here on April 17 following his recovery.

