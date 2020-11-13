Raipur, Nov 13 (PTI) With 1,548 new COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths, Chhattisgarh's caseload rose to 2,09,288 and death toll to 2,545 on Friday, a health official said.

The number of people who have recovered increased to 1,87,522 after 258 people were discharged from various hospitals while 1,910 patients completed their home isolation during the day.

The state now has 19,221 active cases, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 180 new cases, taking its total count to 43,236, including 630 deaths.

Janjgir-Champa district recorded 172 new cases, Korba 126, Raigarh 115, Rajnandagon 110 and Balod 76 among other districts.

"Of the latest fatalities, six took place on Friday, 10 on Thursday and two on November 11," the official added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,09,288, New cases 1,548, Death toll 2,545, Recovered 1,87,522, Active cases 19,221, People tested so far 21,17,988.

