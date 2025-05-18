Gariaband (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 18 (ANI): The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team of the security force destroyed two Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) of 5 kg in the forests of village Gaurmund in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, Police said.

Foiling the plans of the Naxalites, 2 IEDs of 5 kg were destroyed for security by the BDS team of the security force, the police said.

In the Naxal eradication campaign, on Sunday, on the information of the presence of Naxalites in the forests of village Gaurmund under Thana Mainpur area, a joint team of district force and F company of 65 battalion CRPF under the leadership of Assistant Commandant Sudhir Kumar left for the campaign in the forest of Gaurmund.

Maoists had planted cooker bombs at various places to harm the security forces.

During the search, the security forces recovered solar plates, wires, utensils and other Naxal materials in the forest.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday virtually inaugurated a branch of Indian Overseas Bank in Jagargunda, benefitting nearly 14,000 people from 12 nearby villages. The opening of a new branch marks a major step forward in financial inclusion in one of the state's most sensitive regions.

According to an official release, after decades of being affected by Left-wing extremism, the people of Jagargunda in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district will now have access to formal banking services.

"The opening of a bank branch in Jagargunda is a victory of democracy and development over extremism. The double-engine government is committed to revitalising Bastar and is ensuring that the wave of change reaches every village," CM Sai said while addressing the gathering from his official residence.

Highlighting the combined impact of security, development, and public trust, the Chief Minister emphasised that continuous operations by security forces and the firm resolve of both Central and state governments are helping Bastar's villages emerge from the grip of Naxalism and join the mainstream of development. (ANI)

