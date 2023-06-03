Three naxals surrendered before security forces in the naxal-affected Sukma district, today.

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 3 (ANI): A team of police officials were mobilised on the intelligence inputs of Naxalite presence here on Saturday resulting in a deadly encounter between the police and the Naxalites. 3 Naxalites were injured in the firing and surrendered before the security forces.

"Three naxals surrendered before security forces in today's naxal-affected Sukma district," read the police press release.

Also Read | Odisha Train Tragedy: PM Narendra Modi Arrives at Crash Site in Balasore; To Meet Survivors in Hospital (See Pics and Video).

On the information about the presence of Naxal commander Mangadu, Vetti Bhima and other Naxalites in village Maraiguda, Regragatta area under Thana Bheji and Errabor, the DRG team of District Police Sukma was sent to the said places as part of the anti-Naxal operation.

During the said operation, this morning near Regragatta, Naxalites ambushed and fired on the police party, on which the jawans immediately retaliated after which the Naxalites had to retreat.

Also Read | CUET UG Admit Card 2023 for June 5 to 8 Exam Released at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Know How To Download Hall Ticket.

According to the latest report, the confrontation is still going on, and the area has been cordoned off.

A massive search operation is being carried out. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)