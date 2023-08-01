Bijapur, Aug 1 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man near a highway in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Naimed police station area, where the woman came to visit a weekly market on Monday evening, an official said.

The victim went to answer nature's call around 100 metres away from the highway, when the accused allegedly caught hold of her and raped her, he said.

The accused fled from the spot, and the woman and her family members later lodged a complaint with the police, the official said.

The police collected evidence from the spot, scanned CCTV footage of the area and questioned shopkeepers at the market before zeroing in on the accused, he said.

The woman also identified the accused from an identification parade, the official said, adding that a case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

