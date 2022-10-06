At least three dead and 8 others fall sick on Thursday, October 6 after having food at a private orphanage in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur.

Tiruppur, TN | 3 dead, 8 sick after consuming food in a private orphanage. Food poisoning suspected but exact cause to be only known after clinical investigation of samples. Case registered against private orphanage administration: Collector Vineeth — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2022

