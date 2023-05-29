Durg, May 29: A 52-year-old officer of Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL) was found hanging in his office in Chhattisgarh's Durg city on Monday, police said. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide, an official said.

Satish Kumar Sahu, the general manager at BBNL's Durg office, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the office around 11 am, said Vipin Rangari, the station house officer of Mohan Nagar police station.

A woman employee spotted Sahu and informed his family, following which the matter was reported to police, he said. Sahu's family members had lodged a missing person's complaint at Newai police after he didn't return home on Sunday, he said.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. However, no suicide note was found at the spot and further investigation into the matter is underway," the official said. The deceased man's body was sent for post-mortem and an accidental death report has been registered, he added.

