Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 6 (ANI): The CEO of Janpad Panchayat Bijapur, Dilip Kumar Uikey, highlighted the importance of internet connectivity in facilitating government schemes. With the recent installation of a mobile tower in Vardali, instant access to services at schools, ration stores, and crop procurement centers has improved.

Speaking to ANI, Uikey said,"In these times, internet network is very important. This helps in digitalisation. Now, all govt schemes are implemented through online mode. So, if there is internet connectivity there, we will be able to provide facilities for the schemes."

"It has been two months since mobile tower was set up in Vardali. In the local schools, ration stores, crop procurement centres we are able to have instant connectivity...Now, we set up camps and implement govt schemes instantly...People are really happy," he added.

Remote areas of Bijapur, which were known for being naxal-affected for years, are now seeing development with the efforts of the state Government and local administration. Vardali village in the district, which was devoid of mobile connectivity for years, is now witnessing mobile and internet connectivity.

Speaking to ANI, a resident said, "Earlier, we had to go 15 km away for facilities. We had to spend a lot of money on it. Now, it is good..."

Another resident said, "It has been 2 months since mobile network connectivity has been established here. There was no connectivity here before that. Right now, people are getting their KYC done; several of them had not been able to get it done. We can get it done in Vardali itself. People are also able to open their bank accounts. Aadhaar Cards are also being made. Earlier, we had to go to 10 km away to get our things done."

"Due to network, now money under MNREGA is now coming directly into our bank accounts...Earlier, in the absence of network connectivity, we had to go to Cherpalli to get our things done...Now, everything is done here itself...Now, we can directly place calls for ambulance in cases of medical emergency," a resident told ANI. (ANI)

