India News | Chhattisgarh: Bus Services on Narayanpur-Orchha Route Suspended Amid Naxal Disruptions

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 2 (ANI): Bus services on the Narayanpur-Orchha route was suspended on Saturday following disruptions by Naxals during the first day of Naxalite's People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week.

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers were injured today after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in the Barsur police station area, Dantewada Police said.

The incident occurred on the Barsur Palli route, where personnel from the 195th Battalion spotted a Maoist banner and an IED concealed in it near Saatdhaar bridge and were engaged in defusing it.

"The injured soldiers are out of danger and undergoing treatment," Dantewada Police said.

Naxals are observing the PLGA week from December 2 to celebrate their foundation day.

Meanwhile bus services on the Narayanpur-Orchha route have been suspended as a precautionary measure.

Earlier on November 27, suspected Naxals set on fire at least 14 vehicles and machines engaged in construction works in Dantewada district, police said.

The incident took place at around 1.30 am at Bangali camp under Bhansi police station limits, Additional Superintendant of Police, Dantewada, RK Burman said.

"There were almost 25-30 naxals, most of them dressed as villagers. After setting the vehicles on fire all of them fled. Soon After receiving the information, the police force reached the spot and doused the fire " the Additional SP Burman said. (ANI)

