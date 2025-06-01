Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 1 (ANI): Chhattisgarh's Raipur Jail has taken a unique step by engaging prisoners in the activities of learning astrology, Ayurveda, knowledge of performing rituals of various Hindu ceremonies and others, invoking the thought that transformation in life could be achieved by getting engaged in positive activities.

Several educational activities are ongoing in jail as part of the ongoing campaign.

Superintendent of Central Jail Raipur, Yogesh Singh, said, "Sanskrit Vidya Mandalam offers courses from class 6th to 12th. Sanskrit courses are provided from class 6th to 12th, vocational education in Sanskrit is also provided from class 11th to 12th, in which astrology, Ayurveda and various rituals are taught... This is also a kind of skill development. A total of 68 prisoners are currently studying in this course. 291 prisoners are enrolled in primary, secondary, high school, open school examination, school education, undergraduate and postgraduate courses conducted by Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University (PRSU) and IGNOU. Through this course, the jail administration has tried to engage the prisoners in positive activities, and we believe that after being released from jail, they will engage in positive activities."

"In the ongoing Sanskrit course, the prisoners of class 11th and 12th are being subjected to professional learning about astrology, Ayurveda, and studies related to religious activities," informed the Jail Superintendent.

This is a type of skill development because the course is related to professional work, added Singh.

The officer said that 68 prisoners from classes 6th to 12th are engaged in learning this course.

The Jail Superintendent further said that apart from this Sanskrit course, 291 prisoners are enrolled in primary, middle, and higher school, open school examinations, and undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by the school education, Pt Ravishankar Shukla University (PRSU), and IGNOU.

He further said that there is ample time when the prisoners are in jail.

"They can use the time in constructive or even negative activities. We provide them opportunities to utilise it in a positive activity. Through the Sanskrit teaching, we are helping them think in a positive direction," he added. (ANI)

